The 9NEWS studios had a golden glow Saturday morning.

The 2019 5A girls' basketball state champion, Cherry Creek, and the 3A boys' basketball state champion, Manual, visited the station to talk about their historic titles and show off their new trophies.

The Cherry Creek Bruins visit 9NEWS on Saturday, March 16, 2019, to celebrate their 2019 5A girls' basketball state championship.

Cherry Creek High School

Cherry Creek dethroned two-time defending champion Grandview, coming back in the four quarter and scoring in the final minute of the 5A girls' title game to notch the win. Despite having more than 200 state championships as a school, this one marked the Bruins' very first for girls' basketball.

After falling behind in the first half, the Thunderbolts rallied in the final two quarters to take home Manual's first boys' basketball title since 1991, defeating Vanguard for the 3A state championship at the University of Denver.

Manual High School visited 9NEWS on Saturday, March 16, 2019, to talk about their 2019 3A boys' basketball state championship.

KUSA

Watch the videos to see the state champions relive their wins, talk about fan and school support and how each pulled off the epic comeback.