Top 9 high school plays of 2022

DENVER — The 2022 year of high school sports brought us some incredible moments to remember, and now it's time for the best of the best!
We've gathered the top plays and performance the 9Preps team captured over the winter, spring and fall seasons of 2022. Now we need your help to decide the winner! Cast your vote below for which moment you think takes the No. 1 spot for the year.
Candidates for Play of the Year include:
- Mountain Vista's Austyn Modrzewski throws Hail Mary TD to Michael Milausnic
- Valor Christian's Brooke Wilson crushes course record at cross country state championships
- Colorado Academy wins 7th girls lacrosse title in a row, follows up with field hockey championship
- Grandview's Naomi Clark nets hat trick to lead Wolves to 5A girls soccer championship
- Lakewood's Lauren Burt captures multiple championships at gymnastics state meet
- Pomona's Daniel Cardenas joins elusive club of wrestlers to four-peat
- Denver East hockey brings home state championship and national title
- Lutheran's Hailey Maestretti throws 17 strikeouts in softball state championship game
- Smoky Hill's Anthony Harris Jr. slams home highlight-reel dunk in playoffs
>>CAST YOUR VOTE BELOW!
> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!
If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange
>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!
- Facebook: @9newssports
- Instagram: @9sportsco
- Twitter: @9Preps
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.