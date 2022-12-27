Top 9 high school plays of 2022

Check out the top plays the 9Preps team caught over the year, then vote for your favorite!

DENVER — The 2022 year of high school sports brought us some incredible moments to remember, and now it's time for the best of the best!

We've gathered the top plays and performance the 9Preps team captured over the winter, spring and fall seasons of 2022. Now we need your help to decide the winner! Cast your vote below for which moment you think takes the No. 1 spot for the year.

Candidates for Play of the Year include:

Mountain Vista's Austyn Modrzewski throws Hail Mary TD to Michael Milausnic

Valor Christian's Brooke Wilson crushes course record at cross country state championships

Colorado Academy wins 7th girls lacrosse title in a row, follows up with field hockey championship

Grandview's Naomi Clark nets hat trick to lead Wolves to 5A girls soccer championship

Lakewood's Lauren Burt captures multiple championships at gymnastics state meet

Pomona's Daniel Cardenas joins elusive club of wrestlers to four-peat

Denver East hockey brings home state championship and national title

Lutheran's Hailey Maestretti throws 17 strikeouts in softball state championship game

Smoky Hill's Anthony Harris Jr. slams home highlight-reel dunk in playoffs

>>CAST YOUR VOTE BELOW!

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

