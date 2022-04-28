Alameda's Brian Luna wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

Luna earns the prestigious Prep Rally award as the Colorado high school athlete of the week

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It's a chain reaction at Alameda high school!

Scotty Gange surprised Brian Luna, Alameda high school's baseball star, with the 9NEWS Swag Chain.

The Chain is awarded to the Colorado high school athlete of the week in a surprise fashion. Luna was shocked with the bling in front of the entire Alameda senior class in their school auditorium as they were going over graduation day preparation.

Brian earned the prize after he threw a no-hitter and hit a home-run, in the same game!

