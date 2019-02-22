Those skilled enough to pull off winning four state championships in a high school career become immortalized in the Colorado wrestling world.

That's because it's such a difficult task that only 21 wrestlers have accomplished the feat since Bob Thompson of Montrose paved the way in 1959.

The 2019 state championships at Pepsi Center this weekend are on track to add to that history.

Four back-to-back-to-back champions are seeking the treasured four-peat and are still in position to do so after the first day of competition on Thursday.

In Class 4A, Brendan Garcia of Pueblo County has won three titles in the 106-pound weight class and will look to cap it off at 113 this year, while Greeley Central's Andrew Alirez is doing the same at 152.

Garcia advanced to Friday's quarterfinals with a win by pin in 5 minutes, 9 seconds. Alirez got his pin in 1:04.

Two wrestlers will also be going for four-peats in 5A – Pomona's Theorius Robison at 145 and Cohlton Schultz of Ponderosa at 285.

On Thursday, Robison advanced with an opening round pin in 3:15, while Schultz did the same in 52 seconds.

The list of four-peat wrestlers has grown by one every season for the past five years.

Complete results of the state wrestling championships can be found here.

Follow along Friday and Saturday for updates on Twitter at @9Preps and Facebook at @9newssports.