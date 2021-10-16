Aram Izmirian shines at 5A boys tennis state championship

Cherry Creek won the team championship for its 44th state title in program history.

DENVER — Aram Izmirian is the top Class 5A boys tennis player in the state of Colorado.

The Cherry Creek junior was able to get it done at No. 1 singles in two sets as he won his first individual championship and his team won its 44th state title in program history.

"It's just euphoric I guess, I've worked so hard for this moment and I want to share it with those who were watching me," Aram said shortly after winning the championship match.

Jack Scherer and Luke Beukelman of Valor Christian won the No. 1 doubles title on a final point tiebreak in front of a wildly electric crowd.

"We went out with a bang! I've known [Jack] since the 3rd grade and it's always been a dream of ours," Beukelman said after winning the title.

