Arapahoe soccer holds off Fort Collins in 5A top-10 matchup

LITTLETON, Colo. — Both the Arapahoe and Fort Collins boys soccer teams entered the week undefeated, which boasted them into the top-10 of the CHSAA Class 5A rankings.
But that was certain to change on Tuesday night when they clashed at LPS in a battle of unbeatens.
It was the Warriors (ranked No. 3) who kept their perfect record intact, shutting out the visiting Lambkins (ranked No. 8) by a score of 1-0.
Arapahoe senior Caleb Ballard score the game's lone goal in the 21st minute with a shot off his left foot. Senior goalkeeper Alex Bissett was credited with the shutout in net.
The Warriors improve to 6-0 on the season, while the Lambkins fall to 3-1 overall.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (9/7/21)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.