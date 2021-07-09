Arapahoe soccer holds off Fort Collins in 5A top-10 matchup

The Warriors shut out the Lambkins 1-0 Tuesday night at LPS Stadium.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Both the Arapahoe and Fort Collins boys soccer teams entered the week undefeated, which boasted them into the top-10 of the CHSAA Class 5A rankings.

But that was certain to change on Tuesday night when they clashed at LPS in a battle of unbeatens.

It was the Warriors (ranked No. 3) who kept their perfect record intact, shutting out the visiting Lambkins (ranked No. 8) by a score of 1-0.

Arapahoe senior Caleb Ballard score the game's lone goal in the 21st minute with a shot off his left foot. Senior goalkeeper Alex Bissett was credited with the shutout in net.

The Warriors improve to 6-0 on the season, while the Lambkins fall to 3-1 overall.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.