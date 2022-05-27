Arapahoe captures 5A state boys lacrosse title

The Warriors are 2022 State Champs!

DENVER — The Arapahoe Warriors are the 2022 boys lacrosse state champions. It is their first state title in boys lacrosse since 2013.

Goalie Ian Thompson was incredible in goal, watch the video above to see many of his impressive saves that helped the Warriors win the title game.

Finn Hauhuth was strong on the attacking end, scoring four electric goals that brought a ton of energy to the Arapahoe side. The Warriors won 8-5 and finish their season #1 in Colorado.

