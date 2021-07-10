No. 2 Arapahoe boys soccer, No. 8 Cherokee trail play to 2OT draw

The Warriors entered the game 11-0 and remained undefeated, but the Cougars used a second half goal to leave with a 1-1 tie.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The No. 2 Arapahoe boys soccer team entered Thursday afternoon's contest against No. 8 Cherokee trail with a perfect 11-0 record.

And while they left undefeated, the Warriors didn't get a win for the first time all season.

The Cougars got a second half goal off a free kick from Landen Sutterby that was headed in by Peter Eugenio Deras to leave with a 1-1 tie. Blake D'Agostino scored for the Warriors in the first half.

Arapahoe now sits at 11-0-1 on the season while Cherokee Trail moved to 10-1-1. Both teams look like legitimate state championship contenders and certainly could battle again down the road.

