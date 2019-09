LITTLETON, Colo. — The 9News Prep Game of the Week might have been low scoring, but it didn't lack entertainment or suspense.

In a battle between rivals with the Brookridge Trophy (or the "Milk Jug") on the line, Arapahoe won 9-7 thanks in large part to a pick-six right before halftime.

