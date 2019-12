LITTLETON, Colo. — For the second year in a row, Heritage and Arapahoe wrestling met at Littleton Public School Stadium for an "Outoor Duals" match.

The main mat was set up at the 50-yard line, and although the meet started at 4:00 p.m., the majority of the matches took place under the stadium lights.

Arapahoe handled Heritage, winning 12 of the 14 matches and taking the meet by a final score of 67-9.

Watch the extended video above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this Saturday morning.