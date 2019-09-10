DENVER — Arapahoe golfer Will Kates said it was the best round of his life.

Not hard to believe, considering that he fired off a 4-under-par 66 on Tuesday at Pinehurst Country Club to win the Class 5A boys golf state championship.

"I just wanted to go out and play a solid round," he said. "I wasn't going to worry about what everyone else was doing. I just wanted to go out and play well today."

Mission accomplished.

After the first day of competition on Monday, 10 players from eight different schools sat within just three strokes of the lead.

Kates was one stroke back (1-over) going into Tuesday's round. He held his ground on the front nine, and then caught fire on the back.

He poured in three consecutive birdies on hole Nos. 14-16, helping him break away from the pack -- where he finished with a six stroke lead ahead of runner-up Tarek Salem of Highlands Ranch (3-over).

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet, but it feels pretty good," Kates said.

In the team race, three schools battled down to the wire in Tuesday's final round.

Fairview won the team title with a score of 437. Three strokes behind was Arapahoe in second place (440), and Fossil Ridge only one more behind (441) to place third.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend.

