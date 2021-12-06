Arvada West's Bearded Bros

The Simpson twins take the whole lookalike thing "hairy" seriously!

ARVADA, Colo. — They've grown down together.

Jacob and Brandon Simpson are twins and three-sport athletes at Arvada West High School.

They are also "The Bearded Bros." The high school juniors have built on their already strong brotherly bond by matching each other with glorious facial hair.

Brandon, the slightly younger brother, has earned the nickname Caveman thanks to his incredible hair that has to intimidate their opponents.

The two play football and baseball, and joined the track and field program this year at Arvada West.

>> 9NEWS Preps Reporter Scotty Gange shares this story.

Catch the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange Saturday and Sunday mornings at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 for highlights and feature stories from around Colorado in the high school athletics community.

If you have a story idea you can reach 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange via email at scotty.gange@9news.com or on Twitter at @Scotty_G6

If you have a highlight you'd like to send in for the Prep Rally or for consideration for the Honor Roll top plays of the week you can email it to the 9NEWS Sports team at sports@9news.com

