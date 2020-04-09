Arvada West boys, Ralston Valley girls win at XC meet

A-West's Logan Deison and Standley Lake's Sophie Abernethy won the boys and girls races, respectively.

ARVADA, Colo. — Six Jeffco schools gathered at the North Area Athletic Complex on Thursday afternoon for an early-season cross country meet.

Ralston Valley, Arvada, Arvada West, Standley Lake, Pomona and Wheat Ridge all competed in the RV North Area Pod Invitational.

Getting the first victory of his high school career was Arvada West senior Logan Deison, who won the boys race in 17 minutes, 21 seconds. The Wildcats dominated the team scores with just 19 points, 32 ahead of runner-up Pomona (51).

"Crossing the finish line first is something that I've always pictured and thought about," Deison said. "It's a really cool feeling to know that I ran the best I could and finished first."

A-West finished 1-2-3-4, and placed all five scoring runners in the top 10.

Standley Lake senior Sohpie Abernethy won the girls race by more than a minute in 20:53.

"It pretty much just becomes a mental game if you're running by yourself," Abernethy said.

Ralston Valley took home the team title with 31 points.

