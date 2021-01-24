'Be Better': A conversation with Lutheran's Bill Brandsma on coaching and leading

9Preps is kicking off a new interview series with a sit-down with Lutheran boys basketball coach Bill Brandsma.

PARKER, Colo. — 2021 is a year to 'Be Better'. 2020 challenged us all in different areas. This new sit-down interview series is a way to learn and grow from others in our community.

9NEWS Preps Reporter Scotty Gange will speak with local coaches, athletes and mainly, leaders to hear about what helped them succeed and how they've risen from failure, too. It's all about spreading positivity in our Colorado community to 'Be Better' together.

The first edition of this new series features Lutheran head boys basketball coach, Bill Brandsma, who has coached at Lutheran for six years and also teaches a leadership class.

Gange and Brandsma go over the mindset for the Lutheran team heading into this far different season and what Brandsma looks to teach to his students and athletes at Lutheran.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.