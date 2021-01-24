'Be Better': A conversation with Lutheran's Bill Brandsma on coaching and leading

PARKER, Colo. — 2021 is a year to 'Be Better'. 2020 challenged us all in different areas. This new sit-down interview series is a way to learn and grow from others in our community.
9NEWS Preps Reporter Scotty Gange will speak with local coaches, athletes and mainly, leaders to hear about what helped them succeed and how they've risen from failure, too. It's all about spreading positivity in our Colorado community to 'Be Better' together.
The first edition of this new series features Lutheran head boys basketball coach, Bill Brandsma, who has coached at Lutheran for six years and also teaches a leadership class.
Gange and Brandsma go over the mindset for the Lutheran team heading into this far different season and what Brandsma looks to teach to his students and athletes at Lutheran.
