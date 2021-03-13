'Be Better' with Ponderosa wrestling coach Tito Rinaldis

The former state champion has returned to coach at his alma mater.

PARKER, Colo. — It's the weekend the wrestling world looks forward to all year long.

The best athletes in the state are set to gather in Pueblo for the 2021 wrestling state championships, and the Ponderosa Mustangs are right in the mix.

In the most recent edition of his 'Be Better' series, 9NEWS Preps Sports Reporter Scotty Gange sat down with Ponderosa head wrestling coach Tito Rinaldis to discuss coaching, state and more!

Rinaldis is a former two-time state champion with the 2003 and 2004 Mustangs teams.

Since returning to Ponderosa, Rinaldis has had the opportunity to coach a number of talented wrestlers, including four-time champion Cohlton Schultz.

Scotty Gange sat down with coach Rinaldis this week, if you have a recommendation for a coach/leader in your community for this series in the future you can contact Scotty at scotty.gange@9news.com or on Twitter @Scotty_G6

