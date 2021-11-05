Bear Creek girls soccer uses big offensive performance to beat Englewood

The Bears earned their first win of the season on Tuesday afternoon, defeating the Pirates by a final score of 10-1.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sometimes, it just takes one goal to get your team going.

That was the case for the Bear Creek girls soccer team on Tuesday afternoon, as they exploded for ten goals in an 10-1 win over Englewood after being shutout in their first two games of the season.

The Bears improved to 1-2 in a game they took control of early and never looked back, leading 6-1 at halftime.

For the Pirates (0-1) it was a tough start to their season, but they'll have a chance to rebound on Thursday at Weld Central.

Bear Creek will look to get to .500 on Thursday afternoon at home against D'Evelyn.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

