The Rock Canyon Jaguars have had a stellar season thus far holding an 11-4 record entering their game against a visiting Ponderosa Mustangs squad.

The Mustangs (9-6) have had their ups and downs and it showed in their positive first half to their slow second.

After the first half, the Mustangs, despite trailing 12-2 in the first quarter, climbed their way back into the game only trailing by a basket 19-17 to the Jags.

However, when they stepped back out on the court, Rock Canyon opened up the scoring.



Sophomore Nick Fallin, senior Grant Figueroa and senior Jaylen Eikenberg all put up big numbers for the Jags to pull ahead.

Rock Canyon will face Heritage at home in their next game on Friday night.