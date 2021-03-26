Machebeuf volleyball sweeps Faith Christian

DENVER — It was three up, and three down for the Bishop Machebeuf girls volleyball team on Thursday night.
The Buffaloes were swift in sweeping Faith Christian, which is ranked No. 7 in Class 3A in the CHSAA rankings, on their home court. The final score was 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22).
The victory improves the Buffaloes to 2-1 on the season overall. They swept Elizabeth in their season-opener and were swept by No. 3 Lutheran on Tuesday.
Bishop Machebeuf will next play its first road match of the season when it travels to Stargate School next Tuesday, March 30 at 5:45 p.m.
Faith Christian falls to 1-1 overall and will next face Arvada West on the road Friday night at 7 p.m.
