Boulder soccer shuts out Valor Christian

The Panthers blanked the Eagles 1-0 on a goal from Mickel Mackey.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — His first-ever varsity goal came at an opportune time for Mickel Mackey.

The sophomore forward scored in the 77th minute of Boulder's boys soccer matchup with Valor Christian on Tuesday night to give the Panthers a 1-0 victory.

Both teams have aspirations of being Class 5A title contenders as Valor Christian comes into the season ranked No. 2 in the CHSAA preseason rankings and Boulder No. 4.

"Personally I didn't feel like I had the best game," Mackey said. "But to finish it off and come out with the win feels really good."

Logan Coughlin was credited with the assist on Mackey's goal, while goalkeeper Tyler Dove recorded five saves in net while posting the shutout.

