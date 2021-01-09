Chaparral's Brayden Munroe named Athlete of the Week

PARKER, Colo. — The "Swag Chain" has its first owner.
In the debut of the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange hand-delivered the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.
The first recipient was Brayden Munroe of Chaparral football.
Munroe reeled in three touchdown catches, two interceptions and racked up 228 all-purpose yards in the Wolverines' season-opening 35-21 victory over Eaglecrest on Thursday night.
Munroe was surprised by 9NEWS during his math class on Wednesday morning.
"It's been a fun past couple days," he said in front of the class.
Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next week!
