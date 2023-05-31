Higgins leads Valor Christian to 5A girls golf championship

Valor sophomore Brenna Higgins captured the individual championship at the Class 5A girls golf state tournament and helped the Eagles win the team title.

PARKER, Colo. — Thirty-six holes weren't enough to determine this year's Class 5A girls golf champion.

Valor Christian sophomore Brenna Higgins and Smoky Hill freshman Sophia Stiwich went back-and-forth in the final round of the state tournament on Wednesday at Black Bear Golf Club.

The two went into a sudden-death playoff, which Higgins won on the first hole to capture the individual state title with a two-day score of 143.

Higgins also helped lead the Eagles to the team title (461), finishing 21 strokes ahead of runner-up Castle View.

"It's incredible. I've spent so much time preparing for this," Higgins said. "Just to see it all come together is amazing."

