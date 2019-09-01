Sedgwick County High School's Chris Michel has been nominated by the Denver Broncos for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Michel is being recognized by the Broncos for the award – named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history – for his "character and integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success."

“We are honored to celebrate the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, as each embodies the integrity, commitment and character of Coach Shula,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in a news release. “High school football coaches not only serve as leaders, but as role models dedicated to shaping the lives of young high school players on and off the field.”

All of the nominees for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award are invited to the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday, Jan. 27. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the game on ESPN.

The NFL says each coach will also have an opportunity to invite a senior on their roster to participate in the Skills Showdown.

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation and will get to attend Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

A full list of the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees is available at NFL.com.

