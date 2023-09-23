Broomfield teammates battle through adversity together

Two members of the Broomfield football team have Type 1 diabetes, but they're not letting the diagnosis slow them down.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — It’s a constant battle two Broomfield Eagles face, playing football with type 1 diabetes.

“I was diagnosed November 11, when I was six,” linebacker Noah Biller said.

Biller has been dealing with Type 1 diabetes for as long as he can remember.

“I was diagnosed going into sophomore year, that summer,” quarterback CT Worley added, learning his diagnosis just 14 months ago.

CT Worley and Noah Biller have to keep track of plays and their blood sugar.

“So that's a constant glucose monitor and it just basically tracks where your blood sugar is going without you having to prick your finger all the time,” Worley expressed.

As technology advances, playing sports with type 1 isn’t as daunting as it used to be.

“What's nice about this is it's constantly reading your blood sugar," Biller praised. "And so it's way easier to monitor and I think that's another big thing that makes it easier to play football.”

Wolrey and Biller are just your typical athletes with a little more game-day preparation.

“So I have an insulin pump that I keep on before games," Worley said. "And then I take daily insulin during game days so that I can take my pump off and not have to worry about all of that. But I still have like a constant stream of insulin going.”

About one in four young adults live with diabetes and these two just happen to play on the same team, on opposite sides of the ball, creating one heck of a bond.

“It is kind of a sucky thing to have happen," Worley said. "And if you have somebody like Biller that he's been able to deal with it for his whole life, he's somebody that I look up to, because he handles it so well and there's nothing that changes about his attitude. There's nothing that holds him back.”

With representation at all levels of the game, Biller wants you to know you can still dominate life, all while counting carbs and taking insulin shots.

"If you're a young kid that just got diagnosed or anything like that, and like, you're scared or angry or sad, it's fine," Biller expressed. "You're going to do fine in life, nothing's going to hold you back. It's just one of those things. It's scary right now, but life's gonna be fine."

