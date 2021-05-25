No. 1 Broomfield girls soccer stays unbeaten with OT win over Legacy

The Eagles were trailing 1-0 at halftime before rallying for the 2-1 win.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The No. 1 Broomfield girls soccer team looked to be in danger of dropping its first game on Tuesday afternoon.

But that didn't happen.

The Eagles rallied for a 2-1 overtime win over No. 11 Legacy to stay undefeated.

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead into halftime off a goal by sophomore Kylie Hoffman. Broomfield got one in the second half from Reagan Kotschau to tie the game and then Kotschau also played hero in the first overtime, scoring her second of the game to secure the 2-1 win.

Broomfield is now 6-0 on the year while Legacy fell to 3-2.

