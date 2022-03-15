No. 1 Broomfield girls soccer starts season by shutting out Windsor

The defending 5A state champion Eagles blanked the Wizards 5-0 in their first game of the season Tuesday.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The defending champs are back, and haven't missed a step.

Broomfield returned to the pitch Tuesday evening, setting out to defend its Class 5A girls soccer state title won last season. The Eagles, who are ranked No. 1 in the CHSAA preseason poll, started things off on the right foot -- blanking Windsor (No. 4 in 4A) with a 5-0 shutout at home.

Senior Maddie Brady powered Broomfield to victory with five points (two goals, one assist).

Michaela McGowan, Reagan Kotschau and Victoria Choren all added one goal each for the Eagles. Goalkeeper Dylan Drennan was credited with the shutout victory in net.

Broomfield (1-0) next travels to Ralston Valley (1-0) on Thursday. Windsor will look to get its first victory later this month when the Wizards play No. 10 Mullen.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.