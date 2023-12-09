Broomfield soccer tops Cherokee Trail

The Eagles defeated the Cougars 4-1 on Tuesday night.

BROOMFIELD, Colo — The Broomfield boys soccer team's undefeated season is still intact after the Eagles' third straight victory Tuesday night.

Broomfield, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A in this week's MaxPreps rankings, defeated Cherokee Trail 4-1 to improve to 3-0-2 overall.

Marcus Von had two goals (52nd and 68th minutes) and an assist for the Eagles. Luis Meza Acosta had a goal (33rd minute) and an assist, and Adam Thresher contributed one goal (75th minute).

The Cougars avoided being shut out with a late goal in the 79th minute. Cherokee Trail falls to 4-2 on the season.

