BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Goose was on the loose.

Gustavo "Goose" Gutierrez was the offensive star of the game Tuesday night at Elizabeth Kennedy Stadium, helping power the Broomfield boys soccer team to a 4-2 victory over Centaurus.

Gutierrez -- a senior captain -- scored twice and had an assist as the Eagles, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, improved to 2-0 on the season.

He scored the first goal of the game in just the fourth minute.

The Warriors, who are ranked No. 7 in 4A, brought things back to even in the 16th minute off a penalty-kick score from Christian Nunez to tie the game 1-1 at halftime.

After halftime, Broomfield (2-0) pulled away with Gutierrez's second goal, as well as one each from Zane Jacobson and John-Luc Harbour.

"I think the goal sparked something," senior goalkeeper Jack Stoecker said. "You get the momentum, the energy, the crowd on your side -- especially at home."

Stoecker, who has committed to play at Santa Clara University, played a full game and saved six of the eight shots he faced.

Fernando Ruiz scored the second goal for Centaurus, which falls to 1-1 on the season.

"They put us under a lot of pressure for the majority of the game," Stoecker said. "We were supposed to be the underdog, and we found out in the first half that we could play with them."

Quentin Sickafoose/KUSA

