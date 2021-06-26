Broomfield tops Rock Canyon for 5A soccer championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bailey Giddings got the opportunity most soccer players dream about.
Her Broomfield Eagles were tied with Rock Canyon in the Class 5A state championship game when she was given a penalty kick as time wore late.
She stepped up to the occasion -- putting past what proved to be the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory at Weidner Field on Saturday evening. It is just the second state title in program history for the Eagles, and first since 2006.
"I was super nervous, of course, but we practice those in practice over and over again so I felt confident to take it," Giddings said. "It's a feeling that nothing can compare to."
Broomfield took the game's initial lead in the first half on Giddings' first goal in the 34th minute.
Rock Canyon tied the game shortly after halftime on a goal from Cate Sheahan in the 43rd minute.
Giddings' game-winner was delivered in the 69th minute, and the Eagles added an insurance goal late to secure the victory.
