The Caliche Buffaloes won their second 1A Baseball State Championship in four years after scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for the 5-2 win against last year's defending champions the Nucla Mustangs.

A two-run lead for Caliche evaporated in the bottom of the third after a Nucla two-run double to knot the game.

Buffaloes' pitcher Brayden Nichols allowed only two hits and two runs in a complete game shutting down any Mustangs offense. Nucla had five errors on defense, two of which contributed to the 2-0 lead in the third allowing Zeke Johnson to get home.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Johnson struck again with a check swing that popped out to middle field scoring two for the 5-2 lead.

Nichols on the mound, the Buffaloes held on through two more innings for their fourth state title in four years, their other came in 2014 against Dove Creek.

