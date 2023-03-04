Castle View boys lacrosse cruises past ThunderRidge

The Sabercats defeated the Grizzlies 21-4 on the road Monday.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Castle View boys lacrosse team has bounced back in dominant fashion.

After suffering their first loss of the season last week, the Sabercats have put together back-to-back dominant victories -- the most recent a 21-4 win over ThunderRidge on Monday evening.

Castle View has improved to 5-1 overall on the season after its lone defeat to Columbine, which is receiving votes in this week's CHSAA rankings.

ThunderRidge falls to 4-3 overall and will look to get back on track Friday at Valor Christian (No. 3 in Class 5A).

