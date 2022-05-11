x
High School

Champions crowned at gymnastics state meet

The high school gymnastics season came to an end Saturday at the state championships at Thornton High School.

THORNTON, Colo. — Another state championship is in the books!

Broomfield won the Class 5A team title with 183.500 points, while Elizabeth took home the 4A team title with 182.025 points.

Lauren Burt of Lakewood won multiple individual titles including 5A all around, vault, floor and uneven bars.

Complete results from the 2022 gymnastics state meet can be found here.

