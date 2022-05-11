Champions crowned at gymnastics state meet

The high school gymnastics season came to an end Saturday at the state championships at Thornton High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

THORNTON, Colo. — Another state championship is in the books!

The high school gymnastics season came to an end Saturday at the state championships at Thornton High School.

Broomfield won the Class 5A team title with 183.500 points, while Elizabeth took home the 4A team title with 182.025 points.

Lauren Burt of Lakewood won multiple individual titles including 5A all around, vault, floor and uneven bars.

Complete results from the 2022 gymnastics state meet can be found here.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n