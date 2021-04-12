'Championship Saturday' draws record attendance

In the 5A game, Cherry Creek won its 3rd-straight title with a shutout win over Valor Christian.

DENVER — Colorado's 5A and 4A State championship football games at Empower Field at Mile High were watched by a record crowd of over 16,000 high school football fans on Saturday.

This marked the 16th year for both of the state’s big school title games taking place at the Broncos’ home field.

The Cherry Creek High School Bruins defeated the Valor Christian High School Eagles 21-0 to win the Class 5A title.

The Chatfield High School Chargers defeated the Erie High School Tigers by a 41-34 margin to claim the Class 4A title.

The presenting sponsor for the Colorado High School Activities Association's (CHSAA) “Championship Saturday” is the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame (CSHOF).

"Speaking on behalf of the CSHOF Board of Directors and the Denver Broncos Football Club, we are thrilled by the continued growth of this event, which has featured great games, tremendous enthusiasm and the opportunity for the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame to make over $2,000,000 in donations, over the past 16 years, to 30 youth sports organizations in Colorado,” said CSHOF President & CEO Tom Lawrence.

“The CSHOF and the Denver Broncos certainly look forward to continuing this event through 2022 and hopefully for many more years,” said Lawrence. “It is gratifying to all involved to be part of something which benefits high school football, youth sports organizations and Colorado’s prep students and fans to this high level.”

For more information about The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, a 501-(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization, established in 1964, visit coloradosports.org or call 720-258-3536.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.