CENTENNIAL, Colo. — It was No. 1 vs. No. 2 -- and it lived up to the hype.

Saturday night at Family Sports Center, Chaparral hosted Fort Collins on its Senior Night hoping to deal the top-ranked Lambkins their first loss of the season.

It didn't look good at first for the Wolverines, who found themselves facing a 2-0 deficit in the second period. But Chaparral then rattled off three unanswered goals to knock off Fort Collins 3-2.

Chaparral improves to 11-3-1 on the season, while Fort Collins falls to 13-1-1.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning.

