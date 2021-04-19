No. 5 Chaparral volleyball sweeps ThunderRidge

The Wolverines moved to 7-2 on the 2021 season with a two sets to zero win on Monday afternoon.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Chaparral volleyball knows what it's like to taste success.

And it's clear they want more of it in 2021.

The Wolverines made quick work of ThunderRidge on Monday afternoon, going on the road and winning a match two sets to zero. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some volleyball matches are only best of three this season.

Chaparral took the first set 25-20 and the second set 20-13. The Grizzlies battled, particularly in the opening set, but the Wolverines pulled away late. In the second set Chaparral was in control throughout.

The win took the No. 5 Wolverines to 7-2 on the season while ThunderRidge dropped to 2-5. Chaparral will be back at it Tuesday night against Highlands Ranch while the Grizzlies will visit Legend.

