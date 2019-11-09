PARKER, Colo. — It doesn't get much bigger than No. 1 vs. No. 2.

On Tuesday night, two of the best volleyball teams in their respective classifications met for a big early-season match.

Chaparral, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 5A, played host to 4A No. 1 and defending state champion Lewis-Palmer.

The Wolverines were dominant, sweeping the Rangers in three sets (25-13, 25-6, 25-17) on their way to improving to 7-2 on the season. Cherokee Trail remains the top-ranked team in 5A.

Lewis-Palmer fell to 1-2 overall after its third-straight match against 5A opponents to begin the season (defeated Coronado, lost to No. 9 Grandview). The Rangers next play in their home tournament on Saturday.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend.

Quentin Sickafoose/KUSA