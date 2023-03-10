Charlie Tucker leads Rock Canyon to 5A boys golf championship

Tucker won the individual championship, while the Jaguars went home with the team title.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Charlie Tucker went home with not one, but two state championships on Tuesday.

The Rock Canyon senior captured the individual title at the 2023 Class 5A boys golf championships with two under-par rounds at the two-day event at Collindale Golf Course. Tucker carded a 2-under 69 on Monday and followed up with a 4-under 67 on Tuesday to win.

Tucker finished eight strokes ahead of runner-up Miles Kuhl of Fairview.

"It's pretty cool to leave with a win in my last high school tournament," Tucker said. "It'll definitely be a memory I'll remember for a while.

Tucker also helped lead the Jaguars to the team title, who won with a final score of 440. After both finishing at 445, Cherry Creek and Cherokee Trail went to a playoff to determine second place -- with the Bruins finishing runners-up.

"It's cool because golf is normally pretty individual," Tucker said. "It's just awesome to do it as a team."

