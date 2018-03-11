DENVER — Chatfield came out firing on all cylinders against Bear Creek on Friday night, cruising to the 4A playoffs with a 44-11 victory on Senior Night.

After scoring on their first drive, the Chargers recovered a Bear fumble on the ensuing kickoff to put the ball back in their hands. However, the Chargers would be forced to settle for a field goal, taking a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Bears put up a field goal of their own to start the second but wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter, a 22-yard TD pass from Nate Madrid to George Martinez. The Bears were successful on the 2-point conversion.

The second half saw many more touchdowns from Chatfield, including a 9-yard pass from Zack Yanda to Carson Lucas and a 2-yard rush from Derian Smith to take a 20-3 lead midway through the third.

FINAL SCORE: Chatfield 44 – Bear Creek 11

