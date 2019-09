AURORA, Colo. — Matty Bartels had two-rushing touchdowns for Cherokee Trail (3-0) on Thursday night, as he helped his No. 9 ranked Cougars take down the Horizon Hawks 21-14.

Vince Miller had a pick-six early for Horizon (1-2) to put them up 7-0, before they would surrender 21 unanswered points.

