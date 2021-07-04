No. 3 Cherokee Trail volleyball beats No. 5 Grandview in five-set thriller

AURORA, Colo. — The matchup on paper looked really good.
It lived up to the hype.
No. 3 Cherokee Trail volleyball beat No. 5 Grandview in a five-set thriller on Tuesday night, pulling out the win by a score of 15-12 in the fifth and final set.
In fact, it was a night of runs.
The Cougars took the first set 25-12 before the Wolves rebounded to take sets two and three by scores of 25-17 and 25-13, respectively. Cherokee Trail won the fourth set 25-18 to force the decisive fifth set.
It was the second time the teams met this season and much more competitive than the first, a 3-0 win for Cherokee Trail. With any luck, a third matchup in the postseason could be in the cards.
Grandview is now 5-3 on the season while Cherokee Trail moved to 7-1.
