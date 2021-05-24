Cherry Creek boys lacrosse tops Grandview to stay undefeated

AURORA, Colo. — The Cherry Creek boys lacrosse team remains untouched.
The Bruins kept their undefeated season rolling on Thursday, defeating Grandview 14-9 at Legacy Stadium. With the win, Cherry Creek improves to 6-0 overall on the season which includes a 4-0 mark in league play.
Cherry Creek is currently ranked No. 3 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, while Grandview sat No. 12. Only Mountain Vista (No. 1) and Valor Christian (No. 2) are ranked higher.
The Bruins will next face No. 8 Kent Denver (3-2) at home Tuesday. Grandview (4-2) will look to bounce back on the road at No. 10 Arapahoe (2-4) the same day.
