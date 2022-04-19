Cherry Creek boys volleyball wins five-set thriller over Cherokee Trail

The Bruins held off the Cougars (19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 17-15) in Tuesday night's key league matchup.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo — Tuesday night's boys volleyball match between Cherry Creek and Cherokee Trail was huge for Centennial League standings.

The Bruins, who are ranked No. 2 in this week's CHSAA rankings, rallied to win the final two sets to knock off the No. 5 Cougars (19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 17-15).

With the victory, Cherry Creek (17-2 overall, 7-1 Centennial League) takes over the top spot in the league standings from Cherokee Trail (13-3 overall, 8-2 CL).

It was also a bounce-back win for the Bruins, who had their 13-match win streak snapped by Eaglecrest on Thursday.

Cherry Creek has defeated Cherokee Trail in both of their regular-season matchups this season (previously a 3-1 win back on March 31).

