No. 3 Cherry Creek girls lacrosse uses fast start in win over No. 10 Arapahoe

The Bruins showed why they're one of the best teams in the state on Wednesday night, beating the Warriors 19-4.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A fast start is always a good omen.

For the No. 3 Cherry Creek girls lacrosse team, they rode early momentum against No. 10 Arapahoe to a big 19-4 win on Wednesday night.

The Bruins controlled the opening faceoff, connected on a couple of passes and scored within the first 10 seconds of the game to take a 1-0 lead. That lead was extended to 11-2 by halftime and more of the same in the second half resulted in the victory.

Cherry Creek is now 4-1 on the season while Arapahoe dropped to 2-4.

Up next for the Bruins is a game on Saturday morning against Denver East while the Warriors will look to bounce back against the same East Angels team next Wednesday night.

Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

