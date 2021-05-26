No. 3 Cherry Creek girls lacrosse uses fast start in win over No. 10 Arapahoe

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A fast start is always a good omen.
For the No. 3 Cherry Creek girls lacrosse team, they rode early momentum against No. 10 Arapahoe to a big 19-4 win on Wednesday night.
The Bruins controlled the opening faceoff, connected on a couple of passes and scored within the first 10 seconds of the game to take a 1-0 lead. That lead was extended to 11-2 by halftime and more of the same in the second half resulted in the victory.
Cherry Creek is now 4-1 on the season while Arapahoe dropped to 2-4.
Up next for the Bruins is a game on Saturday morning against Denver East while the Warriors will look to bounce back against the same East Angels team next Wednesday night.
