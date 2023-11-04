Cherry Creek knocks off Denver South in battle of boys lacrosse unbeatens

The Bruins dealt the Ravens the first defeat of the season for either team in Tuesday night's 17-4 victory.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Something had to give when two boys lacrosse powerhouses clashed Tuesday night in a battle of unbeatens.

Cherry Creek, the No. 1 team in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, was dominant against No. 4 Denver South, defeating the Ravens 17-4 to deal the first loss of the season between either team.

The Bruins improved to 9-0 overall on the season with the win, while the Ravens fall to 6-1 overall.

Cherry Creek is aiming for a run at its first state championship since 2019.

