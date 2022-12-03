Cherry Creek boys lacrosse defeats Monarch

The Bruins picked up their second win of the early season, dealing the Coyotes a 9-5 defeat Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The spring sports season is officially underway!

With it comes some of the first boys lacrosse games in Colorado, and a good one was on display at Monarch on Tuesday evening.

Cherry Creek, which is ranked No. 2 in the early Class 5A poll, went on the road to face the Coyotes, who are the first team receiving votes outside of the CHSAA top-10.

The Bruins have played just two games thus far but have won both of them, winning Tuesday's tilt 9-5 over the Coyotes. It is the first loss of the season for Monarch, which falls to 1-1. The Coyotes had a dominant 17-3 win over Heritage on Saturday.

Cherry Creek will look to stay undefeated next Wednesday (March 23) when the Bruins host Columbine.

Monarch will look to get back in the win column Friday night on the road at Boulder.

