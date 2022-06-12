Cherry Creek celebrates fall state champions

The Bruins recognized their state champion football, poms, tennis and e-sports teams with a pep rally!

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It was a great season to be a Cherry Creek Bruin!

Cherry Creek held a pep rally this week to recognize its four state champion teams -- football, poms, tennis and e-sports -- all of which brought home titles this fall.

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange attended the event to help celebrate the Bruins!

