No. 1 Cherry Creek volleyball dominant in sweep over Mullen

The Bruins took out the Mustangs in three sets at home Tuesday night.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Cherry Creek girls volleyball team took over the Class 5A No. 1 spot in the CHSAA rankings this week.

The Bruins certainly played like the top team in the state with their new top ranking.

Cherry Creek hosted Mullen on Tuesday night and was dominant with a 3-0 sweep over the Mustangs (25-9, 25-19, 25-16). The win extends the Bruins' undefeated start to the season, improving to 13-0 overall.

The Bruins were dominant from start to finish, but have perhaps their biggest test of the year later this week.

No. 2 Grandview, who had previously filled the No. 1 spot before falling to No. 5 Mountain Vista last week, will visit Cherry Creek on Thursday night for a battle of the top two teams in the state.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

