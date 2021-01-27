Cherry Creek hockey rolls past Dakota Ridge in season opener

The Bruins shut out the Eagles 6-0 at Family Sports Center on Tuesday afternoon.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The wait is finally over.

Colorado high school sports have returned with the start of Season B this week. The Cherry Creek hockey team wasted no time getting off on the right foot, rolling past Dakota Ridge 6-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Family Sports Center.

The game was cut short after a power outage stopped play with 10:36 remaining in the third period.

The Bruins, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 5A in the preseason CHSAA rankings, used an explosive second period to run away with the win.

Both senior captains Riley Hunt-Bahn and Brayden Orlowski scored twice for Cherry Creek. Payne Pent and Aiden Tucker also contributed one goal apiece.

Cherry Creek (1-0) will next play Chatfield at home next Friday, Feb. 5. Dakota Ridge (0-1) will face Columbine on the road next Thursday, Feb. 4.

