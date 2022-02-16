Cherry Creek repeats as 5A girls swimming state champions

The Bruins defended their Class 5A crown on Wednesday night with a total of 502 points.

THORNTON, Colo. — Cherry Creek is adding more hardware to its extensive trophy case.

The Bruins won the Class 5A girls swimming state title on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center, successfully defending their crown with 502 total team points to finish as back-to-back champions.

Cherry Creek won both the 200 medley relay (1 minute, 40.35 seconds) and 200 freestyle relay (1:33.00), and captured an induvial title with Alexis Greenhawt, who won the 100 backstroke in 54.03.

The 5A Swimmer of the Year Award went to Lucy Bell of Fossil Ridge -- who won two individual events (the 200 IM in 1:56.41 and 100 freestyle in 49.09), as well as swam the anchor leg of the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:22.86) to close out the meet.

Bell's time in the 200 IM broke the state record previously set by Colorado legend Missy Franklin.

"It's super cool. I've known about that record since I joined high school and always kind of thought that I wanted to go for it," she said. "It's always been a goal of mine."

Fairview finished as runner-up in the team standings with 397 total points.

The Knights boasted an individual champions in Karolina Bank, who won the 200 free in 1:49.10, and Morgan Lukinac (50 free in 22.74).

