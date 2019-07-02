GREENWOOD VILLAGE — National Signing Day happened on Wednesday, and with it brought hundreds of local student-athletes committing to play at the next level.

Several others signed during the early signing period back in December, but in Wednesday's group were:

Tommy Bitner, Hastings College (football)

Kai Blake, Duke University (wrestling)

Vance Brazile, Wyoming (football)

Brendan Eckerman, Wisconsin (swimming)

Cormier Euell, CSU-Pueblo (football)

Damoni Jones, South Dakota School of Mines (football)

Anne Landon, St. Olaf College (softball)

Chandler Nayman, Whittier College (lacrosse)

Spencer Smith, Barton College (swimming)

See the highlights from Wednesday's signing above and on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend.

The complete list of Colorado college commitments can be found here.