No. 2 Cherry Creek volleyball sweeps Mullen to move to 10-1

The Bruins were too much for the Mustangs on Tuesday night, winning the match in three sets.

DENVER — Cherry Creek volleyball appears to be on a mission.

The No. 2 ranked Bruins earned their 10th win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating Mullen in three straight sets. Cherry Creek is now 10-1 on the season while Mullen fell to 6-5.

The Mustangs showed signs of life in all three sets, staging comebacks and going on runs, but the Bruins always regained control. They won by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-18.

In fact, after dropping its season opener to Cherokee Trail, Cherry Creek has now won 10 matches in a row. They'll look to make it 11 on Wednesday night against Smoky Hill while Mullen will play Eaglecrest the same evening.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

