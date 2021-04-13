No. 2 Cherry Creek volleyball sweeps Mullen to move to 10-1

DENVER — Cherry Creek volleyball appears to be on a mission.
The No. 2 ranked Bruins earned their 10th win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating Mullen in three straight sets. Cherry Creek is now 10-1 on the season while Mullen fell to 6-5.
The Mustangs showed signs of life in all three sets, staging comebacks and going on runs, but the Bruins always regained control. They won by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-18.
In fact, after dropping its season opener to Cherokee Trail, Cherry Creek has now won 10 matches in a row. They'll look to make it 11 on Wednesday night against Smoky Hill while Mullen will play Eaglecrest the same evening.
>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.